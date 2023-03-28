NGX, experts educate over 3,000 Nigerians on money management, sustainable investing

As part of activities commemorating Global Money Week, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), in partnership with Social Media leading voices on finance and investment, organised a Twitter Spaces session on money management and sustainable investing.

The forum which was hosted via a Twitter Spaces session on Saturday, March 25, 2023, featured Chidinma Chukwueke-Okolo, Head, Product Development, NGX; Tosin Olaseinde, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MoneyAfrica and Ladda.ng; and moderated by

Kalu Aja, US-based financial planner and author.

The session recorded an audience of over 3000 listeners who were educated on Money Management, Financial Security, and Sustainable Investing via the capital market.

While giving her talk, Chukwueke-Okolo explained the different products available on the Exchange including Equities, Fixed Income, Exchange Traded Funds, Mutual Funds and Exchange Traded Derivatives. She spoke about ETFs and Mutual Funds which give investors options to diversify their investments and reduce risk in the market, listing examples on NGX. “ETFs are low-cost passive investment schemes that track the performance of listed indices on the Exchange and help to diversify while Mutual Funds are portfolios of different investor funds pooled by a fund manager to invest actively in the market,” she added.

Olaseinde, on her part, gave practical investing tips to listeners and stressed the importance of long-term investing, budgeting and saving on financial security. “You have to be intentional about cultivating good financial habits. Also, understand your risk appetite and diversify between low, medium and high-risk investments,” she noted.

Chukwueke-Okolo also spoke on responsible investing in accordance with the theme of Global Money Week, explaining to listeners how to access sustainable investment products on NGX. She also told prospective investors to watch out for the recently approved NGX Technology Board which will feature listings from tech companies who wish to gain access to the capital market. She further urged investors to take advantage of NGX’s website to do their research on the market and improve their knowledge.