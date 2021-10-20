NGO restates focus on social welfare to cushion effect of economic downturn

Ikeja Golden Lions Club, District 404B2, Nigeria, a renowned Non-Governmental Organisation in Nigeria has again reiterated its commitment to social welfare and service to mankind in a bid to cushion the effect of current economic downturn on Nigerians.

Speaking during her inauguration as the 40th president of Ikeja Golden Lions Club, Bolanle Apete-Olukoya said that aside from the club’s monthly activities, the club will be undertaking four major projects.

These projects according to her covers Lions’ Club five core areas which includes building and equipping of a pediatric ward; equipping of a diabetes hall within Ikeja Golden Club House, renovating the club house to a standard hall and empowering the youth in different trades and other service activities for the 2021/2022 Lions service year.

Apete-Olukoya said her vision is to create a club reputed for excellence in administrative and humanitarian purposes.

She disclosed that her focus will include carrying out essential community projects, improving public awareness on the club’s project, ensure continuity and upgrade of existing innovative programmes and create a healthy partnership and relationship with corporate organizations for positive branding and adequate packaging of the Club amongst others.

Tolulope Senbanjo, during his keynote address at the fund-raising ceremony and public presentation of Bolanle Apete-Olukoya said Nigeria’s economic woes explains the rise in crime rates as the government has limited capacity to deal with all problems increasing from economic downturn.

Senbanjo noted that NGOs, civil organisations and associations such as Lions Club have continued to play supportive roles to the government as they mobilise community growth and development.

“We are here to serve with love and joy to a world that is suppressed. If we embrace service, we would impact lives,” he told members of the club.

Speaking earlier at the event, Kemisola Afuye, immediate past president, Ikeja Golden Lions Club said during her tenure, the club carried out activities relating to five key service areas of Lions Club International which include paediatric cancer, sight preservation, environmental protection, feeding the hungry, diabetes screening and awareness campaign.

In addition to the above, she said the club also carried out projects in the areas of youth empowerment and engagement, aggressive enlightenment campaign and donation of drugs to sickle cell anaemia patients