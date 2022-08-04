NGO empowers female entrepreneurs with support grants

In line with the goal to empower 1000 female Nigerian entrepreneurs over the next two years in entrepreneurial capacity building, five business women have been rewarded N1.25 million in business grants by the Dear Dammy Women’s Initiative (DDWIN).

Speaking at the maiden business conference and empowerment programme of the initiative, Damilare Alabi, programme convener who is also a managing director of one of the leading betting companies in the country, said the goal is to support female owned businesses to achieve their goals and be successful.

“Women need empowerment and role models and we gave out a total of N1.25 million in grants to five beneficiaries, we have those that will offer knowledge to them based on experience,” she said.

Alabi said a large number of people applied for the grant and a panel was set up to look into what the women really wanted to use the money for and those with genuine and reasonable ventures were picked.

For the firsf batch, Ayodeji Michael-Oni, Ntoka Fumnanya, Ameenat Yusuf, Omolara Lawrence and Ariyike Ottun were awarded with a grant of N250,000 each.

With over 300 people requesting for grants, she said it was a very tough process to pick just five and hoped that with time, the organization can reach more people with the grants.

“The objective of this maiden event is to get the word out there and get women to key into the vision, it will be held annually and we will also have other smaller events maybe online with women being enrolled in training,” she said.

Opeyemi Makinwa, head of Reserve, Diageo said at the seminar that women need to engage more in business successfully and highlighted some of the key to success in business.

“There is need for you to know your target audience and also make good use of your time, you must also celebrate little wins and try to delegate duties because you cannot do everything alone,” she said.