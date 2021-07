IOSCO’s SPAC network held its first meeting on Monday July 26 to discuss the issues raised by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). While SPACs have long existed, transactions have surged recently, drawing regulatory attention to the issues SPACs raise. While SPACs may offer alternative sources of funding and provide opportunities for investors, they may also…

