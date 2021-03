Nestlé raises stake in Nigerian unit by N3.63bn amid optimism for rebound

Nestlé S.A., the majority shareholder in Nestlé Nigeria Plc has increased its stake in the Nigerian unit through equities purchases valued in excess of N3.633billion. Nestlé S.A. is a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation headquartered in Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland. It is the largest food company in the world, measured by revenue and…