Nestle Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s fastmoving consumer goods firms has seen its profit slump to its lowest in three years in 2020 as higher sales cost and finance cost weakened profit. The firm’s profit after tax plunged 14 percent to N39.2 billion in 2020 from N45.6 billion in 2019. Revenue grew by just 1…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login