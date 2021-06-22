BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nestle bets on ‘affordability’ to retain consumers as cost of sales dents 2020 profit

....Shareholders approve N35.5 final dividend

As consumer firms devise ways to ensure patronage of their products not only remain steady, but also increase, Nestle Nigeria is counting on affordability of its products to remain competitive in an economy challenged by shrinking wallets. While ‘sachetisation’ is increasingly popular as companies make smaller variants of products that are more affordable, Nestle describes…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿