NerdzFactory award climate change essay competition winners 

NerdzFactory in collaboration with Access corporation has awarded winners of the climate change essay competition for schools in Lagos State as part of its sustainability awareness program.

The top three essays were awarded at an event held recently at the Ministry of Education Secretariat in Alausa, Lagos.

The schools who were awarded were Obele Community Senior High School with the representatives: Eda-Samuel, Asepeolorunim, and Olufemi, Lagos Progressive Senior Secondary School with their representative Iroham Victory Chinaza and New Era Senior girls with their representative Chukwu Chioma Rita.

Speaking at the event, Ade Olowojoba, director, NerdzFactory Foundation, said the programme proves that every young person’s voice matters and that opportunities like this breed incredible potential to do great things.

“Our goal for this program is to provide an opportunity for young people to learn about climate change and environmental sustainability,” Olowojoba said. “Also, It is to provide them with leadership opportunities to think creatively and address some of the difficulties we face as a society.”

On his part, Abayomi Abolaji, permanent secretary, of the Ministry of Education, talked about the importance of young people’s role in the environment, from the little habits like disposing of waste properly in your surroundings to taking up more significant roles to combat climate change.

Similarly, Adetola Salau, senior special assistant to the governor on Education, emphasized the significance of the younger generation’s impact and is impressed by how far they have gone to participate in such a program as this.