NERC approves licenses for Ekiti IPP to generate electricity

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has granted the embedded generation license to the Ekiti Independent Power Project (IPP) Limited situated in the state capital, Ado Ekiti.

Mobolaji Aluko, a professor and special advisor to the state governor on infrastructure and public utilities, made this known while featuring on a live current affairs television program to review the state of utilities in Ekiti.

“We are now at the last leg of the development and commissioning of the Independent power plant in the State, having received the license”.

NERC also granted an independent electricity distribution license to Olokiti power distribution Limited, also in Ado Ekiti.

Read also: Energy saver mood activated: Electricity tariff hike. How are you saving energy?

According to Aluko, a 5-megawatt independent power plant was flagged off by the immediate past Governor, Kayode Fayemi to put an end to the problem of epileptic power supply in the state, adding that the project would cater to the electricity supply to the Governor’s office, Government House, State Secretariat, Ekiti State University, University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and the streetlights along major roads in the metropolis.

He said further that interested private concerns would also benefit from the project on a buyer and willing sellers’ basis, saying that the IPP option would amend what he described as ”the unacceptable deficiency in the electricity sector” and boost industrial development in the State.

While expressing the readiness of the Governor Oyebanji-led administration to collaborate with interested individuals and corporate organizations to develop the State, particularly the power sector, and improve the lot of the people, Aluko assured that the IPP project would put an end to sole dependence on National grid.