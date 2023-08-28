NDDC, KPMG partner for global best practices, corporate governance

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has signed an agreement with a multinational business management consultancy firm, KPMG, to provide advisory services to the Commission on global best practices in corporate governance culture and internal processes.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the managing director, Samuel Ogbuku, noted that partnering with KPMG would help elevate the Commission’s processes to international standards.

Ogbuku said the objective was to strengthen the NDDC as an institution by instituting internal regulations that would outlive the current management.

He said, “Today is a ground-breaking moment. NDDC has been seen as a failure in the past so we decided to adopt global best practices for our Corporate Governance culture and internal processes, hence the decision to engage KPMG to provide professional advisory services on our Corporate Governance culture and internal processes.

” We are ready to be internally regulated. Signing this agreement with the KPMG will boost the credibility of the NDDC and in the long term enhance the development of the Niger Delta region.

“For us to do things differently, we must do them according to international best practices. This is why we engaged KPMG to provide advisory services.

“As part of our drive in this administration, we have duly engaged development partners and donor agencies; we believe this is a crucial step as it builds confidence that we not only have good governance but that we are also transparent.

Earlier, Tolu Odukale, lead partner and head, governance processes, at KPMG commended the NDDC leadership for partnering with the KPMG in the development of the Niger Delta region, noting that the relationship would boost the confidence of investors and development partners.

Odukale assured that KPMG would bring all its skills and experiences to boost NDDC’s internal processes and ensure accountability and transparency.

For his part, Charles Airhiavbere, the Executive director of finance and administration, noted that engaging the services of the KPMG will enhance the service delivery of the NDDC which will result in stakeholder satisfaction.