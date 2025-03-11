The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), a bilateral trade and investment organisation, and Medplus Pharmaceutical Limited have partnered to empower business professionals with health and sustainability activities to build a healthier workforce.

This was revealed during the recently held annual Health, Safety, and Environment health walk organised by NBCC at Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

According to a statement by the company, participants received free medical check-ups from Medplus, gaining valuable health insights and ensuring overall well-being.

“Beyond promoting physical well-being, the NBCC aims to create networking opportunities, build social responsibility and strengthen relationships between employees,” it said.

Ray Atelly, frpa, president and chairman of NBCC, reaffirmed the importance of safety, well-being, and environmental responsibility among employees.

Read also: NBCC records 108 graduates in women, youth entrepreneurship

“The Health, Safety, and Environment Week was a testament to NBCC’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its members and the broader community. Through such impactful initiatives, NBCC continues to set a benchmark in championing health-conscious and sustainable business practices in Nigeria,” he said.

He emphasised the role of corporate organisations in championing health-conscious initiatives and sustainable practices to create a safer and healthier society.

However, the NBCC’s health initiative aligns with ADP’s 2025 HR trends report, which projected that larger companies will prioritise physical well-being to support employees’ mental, physical, and personal well-being, as highlighted by their interest in creating benefits programs in the first quarter of 2025.

According to this report, these companies are willing to allocate funds for stipends, organise events or lifestyle spending accounts, enabling employees to customise their benefits and improve their overall well-being, job satisfaction, and loyalty.

“Based on data from health insurance brokers, representing thousands of employers and millions of employees, most companies in 2025 anticipate greater investment in mental health solutions (91%), stress management and resilience tools (66%), telemedicine (65%), mindfulness and meditation programs (55%) and lifestyle spending accounts (52%),” the report revealed.

Share