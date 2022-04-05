NBCC launches sectoral group to explore new opportunities, inducts new members

With the mandate to explore the many opportunities in the business world and Nigeria’s economy, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has launched the Creative and Cultural Sectoral Group.

This group was launched at an event held at the NBCC plaza in Lagos in Lagos where Bisi Adeyemi, President & Chairman of Council, NBCC said the launch of the new group aims to enhance the Nigerian creative industry space as the chamber optimizes the opportunities inherent in the industry.

“The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce is the Foremost Bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria whose main objective has been the promotion of trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain, we also see the need to identify crucial and viable sectors,” she said.

Furthermore, pioneer members of the newly launched sectoral group were inaugurated during the event and they are Pureview Photography, Duke of Shomolu, Collageo Communications, Busybee events, PJK, BMPro Limited, and Ko by KikiOkewale.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Creative, Art and Culture: Maximizing Economic Value”, Zulumoke Oyibo, Co-founder of Inkblot Production, laid emphasis on accurate analysis and collation of data as imperative for maximization of the economic value of the Creative, Art, and Culture industry.

“I strongly believe that there are many opportunities in the industry that would contribute greatly to the economy of the country,” she said.

Guests at the event include; Bikiya Graham-Douglas, an Award-Winning Actress and Founder of Beeta Productions, Chioma Emeruah (Chigul), Grace Ama, and Omowunmi Dada, amongst others.

The Chamber also inducted 15 new members into its membership pool which are Pentagon Plastics Industries, Synlab Nigeria Limited, Emel Corporate Solutions Limited (ECS), Terragon Group, Beni Brookstone Overlook Apartments Limited, ENR Advisory, Prime Atlantic Limited, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), HerVest for Women Limited, Kaizen Academy Limited, BusyBee Events, BMPro Limited, KO by Kikiokewale, Deal HQ Partners and GK Solutions Limited.