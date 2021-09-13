Naveen, Emergency Response, others partner to provide free health screening in Lagos

Naveen Healthcare, a Cardiology and preventive health practice, Emergency Response Africa (ERA), a healthcare technology company that caters to medical emergencies in Africa has partnered with two other institutions to provide Lagos residence free access to basic health check under its Family Health Day Programme.

Others, Axocheck, a subscription-based preventive telemedicine service that made its debut in Nigeria in February this year and Lifestylehues LLC, a brand consulting company are working together to ensure success of the exercise themed Family Health Day.

The Family Health Day provided an opportunity for residents of Lagos state to access free basic health checks which included Sugar tests, BMI, Blood pressure; with immediate results review with a Doctor for extreme cases. The Family Health Day was held on Saturday September 4, 2021 at Naveen healthcare, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In addition to the on-the-spot health checks conducted, visitors were also taught how to administer CPR along with other emergency response tactics via live demonstration which they participated in to enhance their understanding and ability to intervene in times of emergencies.

Speaking to the relevance of preventive healthcare in Nigeria, which is constantly being undermined, with the obvious absence of sensitization programmes to inform and educate the public, Tunde Jegede, co-founder, Axocheck revealed that one thing Axocheck is most passionate about is the prevention of fatal diseases, and the family health day presented the opportunity for Axocheck to play its part. He added that it is the first of many such outreaches to come.

According to consultant cardiologist and co-founder, Naveen Healthcare, Monisola Adanijo, ‘we hosted the Family Health Day to sensitize families as well as individuals about the dangers of not knowing one’s health indices (blood pressure, sugar levels and BMI) and to help them understand how to respond to emergencies when they occur. As co-partners on the journey towards better healthcare, we decided to come together to contribute our quota.”

In her statement, CEO of Emergency Response Africa, Folake Owodunni maintained that many of the medical emergencies experienced in Nigeria could have been prevented by simple, inexpensive health checks. She added that although her organisation exists to help people in their time of urgent need with fast, reliable emergency response, they understand the importance of preventive healthcare via regular checks, which was why they could not pass up the opportunity to collaborate on the Family Health Day.

The Family Health Day was organised, to sensitize and offer free health checks to individuals and families as well as encourage them to invest in preventive healthcare which will enable them to nip illnesses in the bud before they have the chance to become life-threatening.