The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has kicked off an important initiative to promote the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a sustainable fuel alternative in Nigeria.

To this, the Council has hosted CNG empowerment and awareness summit in Owerri, Imo State Capital on Wednesday, focusing on educating and empowering local youths about the benefits and process of CNG adoption.

Speaking during the event at the Landmark Event Centre in Owerri, Oluwemimo Osanipin, NADDC’s Director-General, expressed his deep appreciation to the Imo State Government for their support in promoting this crucial initiative.

Osanipin therefore, explained that the summit’s objective was to educate the people of Imo State, particularly the youths on the advantages of switching to CNG-powered vehicles.

He explained that the summit was part of NADDC’s larger campaign to drive adoption and ensure safety and standardisation in CNG usage.

The summit featured discussions on various aspects of CNG adoption, including the conversion process for petrol-powered vehicles to CNG vehicles, the roles of individuals and the Government and the requirements for trained technicians.

The Director General highlighted the economic and environmental benefits of CNG, noting that it is cleaner, more cost-effective, and safer compared to conventional petrol.

“CNG is cheaper, cleaner, and more environmentally friendly, making it the future of fuel for Nigerian vehicles,” he said.

He said, as part of the programme, 60 technicians would be receiving hands-on training in converting vehicles to run on CNG, which would run for five days from the 17th-21st March 2025.

Osanipin emphasised the importance of using certified conversion kits and specialised workshops to ensure safety during the process. “The cylinders used in CNG vehicles are fortified, making them safer than traditional vehicle fuel tanks,” he explained.

Anoka Njan, who represented the Minister for Industry, praised the NADDC’s efforts, stating that the Ministry would fully support the initiative as part of broader efforts to alleviate challenges in the auto industry and empower the youths.

Also Emeka Madela, the Commissioner for Youth Development and Talent, who spoke on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodinma, emphasised the immense potentials of CNG in easing Nigeria’s transportation challenges and improving the economy.

