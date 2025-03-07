The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) launched its Electric Vehicle Bus Competition in Lagos on Thursday to help Nigerian universities develop vehicles for local use.

The NADDC unveiled the initiative at the UNILAG Design Studio, introducing the Electric Vehicle Bus Competition for tertiary institutions across the country.

The first phase involves 12 universities from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, competing to design and produce eight-seater Campus Shuttle Buses.

Participating schools include Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola; and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Others are the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun; and the University of Port Harcourt.

The University of Benin, Edo; University of Ilorin; and University of Abuja are also part of the competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that vehicle manufacturing and assembly companies nationwide were brought in as jury members for the competition.

Speaking at the event, Joseph Osanipin, NADDC Director-General, said the initiative aims to enhance local innovations and promote the use of indigenous materials.

Osanipin stated that the council wants students to embrace research and creativity, enabling them to develop electric vehicles suited to Nigeria’s needs.

He noted that assemblers, manufacturers, and stakeholders in the vehicle industry were present to support the projects.

He highlighted that Nigerians abroad excel due to available resources and support, adding that NADDC is providing a similar platform for local innovations.

“After the design phase, we will consolidate teams and collaborate with private sector partners, assemblers, and manufacturers to build the vehicle.

“We are challenging universities to realise that we can achieve what others are doing in China and America,” he said.

Abdullahi Ayinde, NADDC’s Director of Vehicle Electrification, explained that the competition also teaches students project management fundamentals.

Ayinde said it would help students understand global standards, source affordable local components, and design and manufacture vehicle parts.

