MyJobMag gets recognition for tech-driven HR solutions

MyJobMag, a recruitment agency in Nigeria, has been awarded excellence in tech-driven Human Resource (HR) solutions for empowering career and organisational growth by TEXEM, UK.

According to a statement, the prestigious award recognises the outstanding contributions the agency has made in the field of technology and human resources.

“MyJobMag’s mission to efficiently connect great candidates with great companies at all levels, while continually developing both ends of the marketplace in diverse functional areas, has been a beacon of excellence. Your vision to intelligently solve all career and HR needs across sectors and platforms, not only in Africa but globally, has truly set it apart as a leader in this space,” the statement said.

It said the firm’s innovative approach to tackling the fundamental employment challenges in Africa, from personalised job discovery to internship coaching, career counseling, and training, has transformed it into more than just a job listing platform.

“It has become a comprehensive career company that leverages technology to enhance human resource and educational needs, thereby increasing profitability for both individuals and organisations,” the statement disclosed.