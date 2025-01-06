Multinationals to prioritise employees’ well-being in 2025

No fewer than 91 percent of multinationals around the world are willing to purchase specific well-being technology to improve employees’ wellness this year, according to a 2025 HR trends and priorities report by Always Designing for People (ADP).

In the first quarter of 2025, about 86 percent of global firms with 1,000 to 3,000 employees are projected to priortise employees’ well being by replacing benefit programs with specific well-being technologies.

Wellbeing technologies are digital tools such as wearable fitness trackers, mental health apps, virtual wellness programs/Employee assistance programs (EAPs) and stress management tools designed to support and improve various aspects of employee well-being.

According to the report, firms with 50 or more employees have expressed significant interest in replacing their benefits programs with specific well-being technology to help employees improve their mental, physical and personal well-being.

It added that these firms are also willing to spend a designated amount on providing stipends or lifestyle spending accounts to help their employees attain personalised benefits experience that enhances their well-being, satisfaction and loyalty.

In Human Resources Management and business, the employee experience remains a top trend among analysts, associations, publications, consultants, human capital management (HCM) providers, benefits brokers, and job-board companies.

In the course of this, leaders would likely experience the advantages of improved talent attraction and retention in 2025, not to mention the fulfillment of helping their team members live happier lives.

According to the report, what constitutes well-being for one employee doesn’t necessarily constitute well-being for another, and what one leader thinks might improve an employee’s well-being likely differs from another.

“Differences aside, employees, specifically overloaded employees, are struggling with their well-being. Interest in specific well-being technology is high across all firm sizes, with nearly 80 percent or more saying they are extremely or very interested in leveraging them,” the report said.

Based on data from health insurance brokers, representing thousands of employers and millions of employees, most companies in 2025 anticipate greater investment in mental health solutions (91%), stress management and resilience tools (66%), telemedicine (65%), mindfulness and meditation programs (55%) and lifestyle spending accounts (52%).

Share