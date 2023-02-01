MTN Nigeria grows FY’22 service revenue to N2trn

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) has announced its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. The Telco’s mobile subscribers increased by 10.5percent to 75.6 million.

It added 7.2 million subscribers in 2022. Its active data users increased by 15.3percent to 39.5 million. MTNN added 5.2 million active users in 2022, while its active fintech subscribers rose by 57.5percent to 14.9 million.

In the review year, MTNN recorded 2 million active mobile money (MoMo) wallets since the launch of PSB. Service revenue increased by 21.5percent to N2trillion from N1.654trillion in 2021. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 22percent to N1.1 trillion.

EBITDA margin increased by 0.2 percentage points (pp) to 53.2percent. Profit before tax (PBT) grew by 22.3percent to N534 billion from N436.687billion in 2021; while profit for the year grew by 21.1percent to N361.5 billion (excluding non-controlling interest).

Its earnings per share (EPS) rose by 21.3percent to N17.79 kobo. Capital expenditure (Capex) rose by 23.5percent to N504.3 billion (up 18.6percent to N361.0 billion, excluding the right-of-use assets). MTNN proposes final dividend of N10 per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to N15.60 kobo per share, an increase of 18.9percent.

Operational and financial review

MTNN Service revenue grew by 21.5percent on strong growth in data, fintech and digital services. Voice revenue maintained a steady recovery as more customers were reactivated and gross connections ramped up.

Data revenue rose by 46.9percent on the sustained growth of MTNN active data users and increased data usage. Fintech revenue increased by 19.6percent, with solid growth in Xtratime (MTNN airtime lending product, up 18.3percent) and core fintech services (wallet and super-agent business, up 218.1percent). Digital revenue grew by 64.1percent as the adoption of MTNN digital products continues to grow with user journey optimisation and the growth of the active base, up 37.5percent to 10.3 million.

Solid commercial and financial momentum

MTNN mobile subscriber net addition was 7.2 million for the year, representing a good recovery from the impact of an increase in churn in third-quarter (Q3) 2022 and demonstrating the effectiveness of the company’s churn management initiatives and interventions to ramp up gross connections.

Active data subscribers grew by 5.2 million and benefitted from the telco’s efforts to drive data conversion in new and existing subscribers. The management accelerated the coverage and capacity of MTNN 4G network in response to the rising data traffic, bringing 4G population coverage to 79.1percent (up by 8.7 percentage points). MTNN said 4G traffic now constitutes 79.5percent (up by 9.7 percentage points) of the total traffic on its network. MTNN continued to progress in building its fintech ecosystem and executing its growth strategy with the commercial launch of its MoMo PSB in May 2022. MTNN active fintech users rose by 5.5 million to 14.9 million, of which approximately 2 million are active MoMo wallets.

Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria said, “Navigating a challenging operating environment “2022 was challenging due to global macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, resulting in higher inflation, supply chain uncertainties, foreign exchange volatility and availability. In Nigeria, Inflation reached a 17-year high of 21.5percent in November before moderating slightly to 21.3percent in December, bringing the average for the year to 18.8percent and putting pressure on consumer spending. To curb rising inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria increased interest rates four times in 2022, bringing the Monetary Policy Rate to 16.5percent – up by five pp during the year. This was further raised by 1 percentage point (pp) in January 2023 to 17.5percent.”

“We continued to manage and invest in the resilience of our business and networks, expanding coverage and capacity with a focus on expense efficiencies and disciplined capital allocation. We became the first mobile network operator to launch a 5G network in Nigeria, providing coverage in key cities in the six geopolitical regions. Since its commercial launch in September 2022, we have rolled out 588 sites and brought the 5G network to 5G-enabled smartphones, starting with iPhone users. In this regard, we made good progress towards the execution of Ambition 2025 while delivering commercial and financial performance in line with our medium-term guidance,” Toriola said.

“We expect investors to react positively to these results. Also, the Board has proposed a dividend of N10 which represents a yield of about 4percent. MTNN recorded a net subscriber addition of about 1.5 million for the quarter and about 7.2 million for the year. Revenue growth was strong across all contributory lines resulting in a service revenue growth of +24percent year-on-year (y/y), Year-to-date, MTNN is up by +4.7percent versus the NGX ASI’s +3.9percent. We rate the stock Neutral. Our estimates are under review,” according to Oluwaseun Arambada’s team of research analysts at FBNQuest Capital in their first reaction to MTNN results.

MTNN said it remains committed to executing its ambition 2025 strategy to sustain the growth and profitability of the business to the benefit of all its stakeholders.

“Our operating environment continues to experience headwinds from the ongoing global macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, putting increased financial pressure on our customers and business. Despite the challenges, we will continue to invest in the resilience of our business, taking advantage of opportunities embedded within our connectivity and platform businesses.

“We will continue to ramp up gross connections and implement our NIN recovery initiatives to grow the subscriber base. This will be supported by an aggressive pursuit of our rural telephony programme to expand broadband access and drive further digital inclusion.

“In addition, we will continue accelerating 4G and 5G coverage to accommodate the demand for data while pursuing our home broadband strategy to capture a significant share of market growth. We plan to achieve 83percent 4G population coverage in FY 2023 while continuing to roll out additional 5G sites and bring the 5G network experience to more smartphone users,” Toriola said.

Creating shared value for stakeholders

The CEO said: “We are committed to creating shared value for our stakeholders in line with our Ambition 2025 strategy in which Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices remain at the core of everything we do. In terms of eco-responsibility priorities, we advanced our work towards Net Zero as we continue to drive our Project Zero programme leveraging the latest technologies and service partnerships to deliver greater energy efficiencies, lower carbon emissions, reduce risks and improve cost controls.

“In furtherance of our work to build sustainable societies, in 2022, we deployed approximately N2billion into corporate social investment programmes through the MTN Nigeria Foundation to drive youth empowerment and address national priority issues. These programmes included medical outreach, scholarship awards and female entrepreneur training under the Y’elloprenuer initiative. Furthermore, solar-powered boreholes were donated to 34 communities, and 44 public secondary schools in 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory received fully furnished ICT and science laboratories.

“In addition, we continued to expand broadband access in line with our Ambition 2025 to drive digital inclusion. Our broadband coverage at the end of 2022 was 87.9percent, up by 3.4 percentage points. Compliance remains at the heart of our business and embedded in the strategic priorities that underpin our Ambition 2025 strategy. Accordingly, we are pleased to have been recognised by the Nigerian Exchange Limited as the listed company with the highest level of compliance with the Rules of the Exchange and other applicable laws and regulations. This follows our recognition by Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) as one of the most tax-compliant organisations in Nigeria. These demonstrate our commitment to and track record of compliance and sound governance,” he added.

“Our Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) project reached a significant milestone with the Federal Executive Council’s approval to restore and refurbish the 110-kilometre Enugu Onitsha Expressway. This has paved the way for the commencement of the project, which, once completed, will positively impact the lives of Nigerians and contribute to the country’s overall economic growth.

“Finally, we significantly increased our shareholder base through MTN’s Offer for Sale, which was concluded on January 21, 2022, when the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clearance of the Offer allotment was obtained. The Offer was the first phase of a series of transactions to increase Nigerian ownership in MTN Nigeria. As part of this, MTN Group offered an incentive of 1 bonus ordinary share for every 20 ordinary shares allotted, up to a maximum of 250 bonus ordinary shares per investor. The qualified investors who hold some or all the shares allotted to them for 12 months until 31 January 2023 (the qualification date) are eligible to receive the incentive shares in their Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account after the requisite regulatory approvals are obtained,” the CEO said.

“As planned, we reopened the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) interface in Q4 temporarily suspended to enhance control systems, starting with inbound transfers into customer wallets. We are in the final phase of onboarding deposit money banks. The outbound phase will be completed in Q1 2023, accelerating full commercial activities and the growth of active wallets.

“Our strong commercial momentum, supported by an accelerated investment in our network, enabled growth across all revenue lines. As a result, we recorded a 21.5percent increase in service revenue, above the average inflation rate and in line with our medium-term growth guidance. Our ability to maintain service revenue growth while unlocking efficiencies through disciplined execution of our expense efficiency programme led to a 22percent growth in EBITDA and a 0.2pp expansion in EBITDA margin to 53.2percent, in line with our medium-term target range.

“In line with our dividend policy and guided by our ambition to create shared value for our stakeholders, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of N10 per share to be paid out of distributable net income. This brings the total dividend for the year to N15.60 kobo per share, an increase of 18.9percent, delivering economic value to our shareholders.

“In addition, we are exploring a scrip dividend option as an alternative form of shareholder return to a cash dividend, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. We anticipate that once regulatory approvals have been received, there will be further shareholder communication ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for April 18, 2023,” Toriola said.