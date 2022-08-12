MTN Nigeria concludes 2022 Y’ello Care Initiative

MTN Nigeria has officially concluded the 2022 Y’ello Care campaign by empowering Nigerians across 33 states of the federation with partnership from its ecosystem partners from Huawei, IHS and others.

21 Days of Y’ello Care is an annual employee volunteerism program for MTN staff to volunteer their resources (time, financial and skills) to empower local communities across Nigeria through capacity building and other forms of empowerment.

“This year, our Y’ello Care initiative was focused on how we can give value to our communities enabling them to be more productive participants in the economy. It has been a privilege to give where we live, and we are truly grateful to the communities and people who received us. Thank you for believing, working with and trusting us to connect you to what matters most,” Esther Akinnukawe, the chief human resources officer, MTN Nigeria, stated at the closing ceremony held at the MTN head office in Falomo, Ikoyi.

She stated that the Telco is committed to adding economic value by contributing to society through its programmes focused on digital education and capacity building. According to her, MTN is leveraging on the Y’ello Care campaign that commenced in 2007, to ensure that it strengthens and uplift community members in the pursuit of economic development.

This year’s campaign was themed, ‘Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery’, which inspired employees of the Telco company to rise to the challenge of upskilling local communities to help boost economic activities. MTN employees, alongside partners of the brand, organised several financial inclusion and empowerment programmes for women, youth and children within various communities under the Y’ello Care initiative.

Employability training, graphics design master classes and Hackathon were organised with several individuals and businesses empowered with start-up capital, devices and business equipment across Nigeria.

“I am impressed with MTN’s commitment to growth and development, and I am not surprised because the company is well-known for this. We appreciate MTN’s support and are ready to continue partnering with you,” Mustapha Ibrahim, director of monitoring and investigation, Lagos State Agency for Mass Education, stated while commending MTN’s effort at the Surulere Vocational Centre.