MTN Foundation, SAIL partner to empower teachers

MTN Foundation is to empower over 400 teachers across Nigeria in partnership with SAIL Teachers Fellowship to strengthen learning-teaching outcomes among Nigerian students.

The SAIL Teachers Fellowship Program recently celebrated a milestone graduation, equipping 4000 teachers with innovative teaching techniques to transform Nigerian classrooms.

The program, organised through a collaboration between the SAIL Empowerment Foundation and MTN Foundation, represents an effort to transition educators from traditional methods to inquiry-based and digital learning strategies.

Odunayo Sanya, executive director, MTN Foundation, emphasised the Foundation’s 20-year legacy of impactful initiatives, with investments totalling over N30 billion across health, education, and empowerment sectors.

She underscored the Fellowship’s transformative role in shaping the nation’s future through teacher development, and further challenged the teachers to become change-makers.

“The knowledge you have gained is not for you alone. You are expected to empower other teachers and uplift your students, ensuring the impact of this training spreads beyond you,” Sanya stated.

Tokunbo Abiru, co-founder, SAIL Empowerment Foundation, highlighted the program’s vision to empower teachers as change agents within their communities.

He called for continued partnerships to expand the program’s reach and ensure its sustainability. “The Teachers’ Fellowship has grown to about 6,700 teachers thanks to the incredible support from MTN Foundation,” he stated.

This year’s fellowship, a hybrid initiative engaging over 4,000 teachers from a pool of 15,000 applicants, culminated in intensive training sessions and certifications for 400 outstanding participants.

These educators were introduced to tools like Canva, and advanced classroom management strategies designed to address the unique challenges of Nigerian classrooms.

Read also: MTN Foundation embodies transformative power of public-private partnerships

During the graduation event in Lagos,

The event also featured the unveiling of the MTN Foundation’s legacy publication, Yellow Impact: 20 Years Stronger, a testament to two decades of impactful interventions.

As both organizations reiterated their commitment to the program, they underscored the importance of collective effort in shaping the future of education in Nigeria.

With plans to expand the program in the coming year, the MTN Foundation and SAIL Empowerment Foundation continue to inspire hope and transformation in the education sector.

Share