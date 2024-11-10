MTN Foundation embodies transformative power of public-private partnerships

…As Foundation unveils new brand identity

Amina J. Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, has described MTN Foundation’s 20 years of impact in Nigeria as an embodiment of the transformative power of public-private partnerships.

“MTN Foundation embodies the transformative power of public-private partnerships. Its investment in education, healthcare, digital literacy and youth empowerment has touched the lives of countless individuals,” Mohammed said in a virtual keynote address delivered at the recent MTN Foundation 20th anniversary conference in Abuja.

She stated further that by providing scholarships, supporting maternal and child health and helping young people develop skills for the future; the Foundation’s initiatives build resilience in its host communities and create pathways for sustainable growth.

Odunayo Sanya, executive director, MTN Foundation, emphasised the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth within Nigerian communities and expanding its outreach across the nation. “We have evolved over the years, but one constant remains: our desire to do more. We believe that so much more can be accomplished.”

Sanya articulated the new vision of the Foundation, which aspires to enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians and transform communities nationwide. “At MTN Foundation, we envision a Nigeria where no community is left behind.”

Sanya further outlined the Foundation’s mission moving forward, disclosing that it encapsulates its commitment to holistic socio-economic development: “Our mission is to consistently enhance the well-being of our communities by fostering investments through collaborations and partnerships in capacity building, health, and economic empowerment.”

MTN Foundation recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a stakeholder conference in Abuja, highlighting two decades of significant contributions to communities across Nigeria.

The conference provided a platform to reflect on its accomplishments, unveil a new logo, vision, and mission statement, and launch its Y’ello Impact Report, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.

Beyond celebrating two decades of achievements, the stakeholder conference served as a rallying call for private sector organisations to leverage their resources in partnership with government efforts to improve the welfare of Nigerian communities and promote sustainable development across the country.

