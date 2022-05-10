Mortein partners Shoprite to fight malaria in Nigeria

Mortein Insecticide, a product of Reckitt Nigeria, has embarked on a collaboration with Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited, owners of Shoprite in Nigeria, to drive nationwide awareness of malaria prevention.

With this partnership, Mortein and Shoprite aim to unite 206 million Nigerians in the fight to end malaria. Mortein will also offer special discounted products in all Shoprite stores across the country to ensure Nigerians have access to protection against mosquitoes, the carriers of the deadly disease.

Also, it was agreed that both parties will come together to spread the message through in-store communications to customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Akbar Ali Shah, general manager of Reckitt sub-Saharan Africa, said that lack of authentic information on vector control, and limited access to quality preventive products are some of the reasons behind the spread of malaria cases that the country faces every year.

“At Reckitt, we address these issues by reaching out to citizens through various channels including public service messages, key partnerships, media campaigns, and the right product. We are hoping that with all our efforts combined, we will be able to help to end the scourge of malaria in Nigeria,” Shah said.

On the importance of the collaboration, Tayo Amusan, chairman of Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL), said the company is excited to go into partnership with Reckitt as it is important that brands and businesses prioritise their customers.

“As a fully Nigerian-owned enterprise, we are committed to upscaling our customers’ experiences at home and in our stores and their wellness is at the helm of this. With this partnership, we hope to do our bit to enlighten the numerous Nigerians that come into our stores daily in the fight against malaria,” he added.

According to the 2021 World Malaria report, an estimated 65 million malaria cases occur in Nigeria annually, and an estimated 23 persons die from malaria-related issues every hour in Nigeria.

Reckitt’s commitment to fighting malaria in Nigeria has continued to support efforts that promote the health and well-being of Nigerians.