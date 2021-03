A new service provider in the cable TV industry, Moreplex TV, is set to disrupt the current payment plan in the pay-tv markets in Nigeria with a daily subscription offer, which also includes a la carte payment per channel per day packages. Moreplex TV, which is set to break into the existing tough pay-tv market…

