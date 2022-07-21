MOJEC International takes job creation notches higher with over 200 jobs

MOJEC International, an indigenous meter manufacturing company has unveiled its plans to continue creating jobs by collaborating with the federal government of Nigeria to train the youths in meter manufacturing and installation.

Chantelle Abdul, the chairman, and chief executive officer of MOJEC, who was represented by Mojisola Abdul disclosed this at an award event that recognised the company’s drive that employed 250 Technical College graduates in Lagos in 2021 and 200 this year.

The award was presented at the year 2022 Equity Quality Ubiquity Access Learning (EQUAL) Summit, put together by the Lagos state ministry of education in collaboration with the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment.

Abdul in her acceptance speech described the recognition as a testament to what the company stands for which is excellent because it believes that good education is the bedrock of the development of any society and providing jobs for the youths cannot be underestimated because an idle hand is a devil’s workshop.

“For us as a company, we believe that children are the future of a country so we need to give them the best education. I remember that my mother used to say that even if it’s only one piece of clothing that was left for her, her children must go to school, and that’s the legacy I built on. That’s why MOJEC deems it fit to give back to society because the government cannot do it all. This is part of our corporate citizenship duties, for which we are proud. We thank the government of Lagos State for the recognition,” she said.

Monday Ubogu, the head of installations at MOJEC Meter Asset Management Company whilst addressing trainees stated that efficient metering will not only assuage deficiencies associated with the poor metering process but also engender and build trust in customers.

“With the National end user metering gap just over 10 million today, the imperatives of a robust and efficient metering infrastructure in the NESI cannot be over-emphasized. Efficient metering will increase customers’ confidence in billing transparency, completely eradicate the quagmire of estimated billing, pave the way for cost-reflective tariff and provide much-needed cash flow required by the market for value chain performance improvement,” he said.

MOJEC Meter Training Institute is a nationwide programme that seeks to train and employ Nigerian men and women across the country in MOJEC’s franchise areas called EKEDC, IBEDC, IKEDC, EEDC, JECC, KAEDCO, AEDC.