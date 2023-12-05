Messenger, WellaHealth to drive health insurance for riders

Messenger, a logistics company in Nigeria, has partnered with WellaHealth to improve health outcomes and financial inclusion for its riders, including gig workers and logistics operators.

According to a statement, it intends to provide specialised financial services through strategic planning and collaborative efforts, ensuring that its workforce not only earns a living but also has access to resources that foster financial stability and success.

“The health plan provides beneficiaries with cover for malaria test and treatment, typhoid cover when malaria is negative, treatment for fever and pains, treatment for cough and cold, treatment for stomach upsets and allergies, blood pressure and blood sugar checks with access to talk to a doctor 24/7 as long as the plan is active,” the statement said.

Read also: Insurance: A key partner for business success in a challenging environment

It said the plan also accommodates workplace accidents with a limit on emergency care and that it is a proactive approach that aims to promote preventative treatment and provide a safety net for unforeseen medical conditions, not merely minimising health emergencies.

“Messenger is a community that provides a support system for its riders. The collaboration with WellaHealth highlights the relationship between health security and economic empowerment.”

According to the company, the transformative partnership is the belief that technology can be a force for positive social impact.

“Messenger is leveraging technology not just for transactions but as a means to address the evolving needs of gig workers. This initiative is a testament to the potential of technology to create meaningful change in the lives of those who form the backbone of the gig economy.

“This also represents Messenger’s dedication to social responsibility, innovation, and the general welfare of the gig economy by combining financial opportunities with health security in a seamless manner which creates an atmosphere where riders can flourish,” it added.