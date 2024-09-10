MedPharma appoints Yewande Adekoya as new chief operating officer

…Aims to revolutionise pharmaceutical access in Nigeria

MedPharma has announced the appointment of Yewande Adekoya as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In a statement announcing the appointment, the company said that the strategic decision positions it to lead a technological revolution in medicine access and supply chain management across the nation’s healthcare facilities.

“Adekoya, a seasoned professional in pharmaceutical management and supply chain optimisation, brings a wealth of experience to her new role and is poised to lead the company to greater heights.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yewande Adekoya to the MedPharma family,” MedPharma stated.

According to the company, “Her expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission to revolutionise pharmaceutical care in Nigeria through innovative technology and strategic partnerships.”

It also expressed the optimism that her appointment was expected to catalyse positive changes in company and across the industry potentially serving as a model.

MedPharma’s innovative approach, coupled with Adekoya’s leadership, promises to usher in a new era of efficient, technology-driven pharmaceutical care in Nigeria.