Mayfield, Padiyath sign MOU to improve health service delivery

Mayfield Specialist Hospital and Padiyath Healthcare a health investment company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding towards improving quality healthcare in the country.

The partnership between the two companies aims to also reduce health tourism in the country and also increase confidence in the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Abuja, Adeyinka Bibilari founder, Mayfield Specialist Hospital said the partnership will ensure the hospital is properly equipped with state-of-the-art materials to improve the quality of service it delivers.

“The hospital which will be the biggest private medical facility in Nigeria, will reduce the number of people who go abroad for treatment and also ensure foreigners come into the country to seek treatment,” he said.

Hazeeb Rahman, chairman, Padiyath HealthCare said his organisation was happy to collaborate with Mayfield Specialist Hospital particularly as it aims to further improve service delivery in the healthcare sector.

He noted that the company had also collaborated with other companies in various parts of the world and expressed confidence that the collaboration will be successful in Nigeria.