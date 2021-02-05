BusinessDay
Mastercard partners UNICAF to expand scholarship net to cardholders in Nigeria, others

Mastercard
This partnership will provide a degree earning opportunity to Mastercard customers

Mastercard a global technology company and Unicaf, the leading online and on-campus learning platform have entered into a partnership to offer cardholders up to 75 percent off on online and on-campus studies at Unicaf’s partner universities. The two- year scholarships are available to premium cardholders in Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Somalia, Uganda, Zimbabwe,…

