Managers see 62% productivity in hybrid work model – Survey

Hybrid and remote work models have proven necessary since the era of COVID-19. Employees believe that flexibility at work creates an opportunity for work-life balance, while some employers still insist on the full-time physical work model.

The Owl Labs’ 8th Annual State of Hybrid Work report “The Managers and Employees’ Landscape” revealed that managers said their teams are 62 percent more productive when working hybrid or remotely.

Read also: Canada’s new work permit rules may disqualify 67,000 international grads

The company surveyed 2,000 full-time workers in the United States, ages above 18, at companies with 2+ employees whereby 53 percent are females and 47 percent are males.

“In 2024, workers continued to vocalise their opinions, desires, and demands when it comes to how they work. With half of the workers (50%) believing that their employers require them to work from the office to fill empty real estate, 25% say their companies changed their remote or hybrid work policies in 2023, and significantly increased stress level,” the report said.

In the survey report, about 85 percent commute up to 45 minutes, and almost 74 percent said they would be more productive at their jobs without a commute also, 28 percent of respondents said they would be more inclined to go to the office if they had a shorter journey.

It added that some proximity bias concerns have seemed to decrease since last year. More than half of managers of remote and hybrid employees (56%) said their teams are missing out on impromptu or informal feedback, compared to 68 percent feeling this sentiment in 2023.

In Nigeria, some companies recently adopted the hybrid and remote work model due to the rise of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and transportation costs. The sudden surge in fuel prices drove transport fares to triple their prices forcing Nigerians to consider leaving their jobs or managers to adopt a hybrid work model.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, by 135.5 percent from N198/litre to N1,030/litre in 18 months.

Read also: Boost for creative industry as Nigerian works attract global interests at Cannes

The United States’ survey concluded that many managers have gained more experience and support with managing different working styles, but the concerns they have about their team members differ by work location.

“More than a quarter of managers (27%) are concerned about employee engagement among their remote workers, while their top concern for in-office workers is employee satisfaction (27%),” it said.

Share