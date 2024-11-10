Boost for creative industry as Nigerian works attract global interests at Cannes

Nigerian creative works was site of attraction at the recently concluded International Market of Communications Programmes (MIPCOM) event in Cannes, where the French Embassy collaborated with the Nigerian International Film and TV Summit (NIFS), to position the sector for International Business.

Nigerian Pavilion was a dynamic hub for showcasing Nigeria’s rich storytelling culture and fostering high-level discussions with global media and entertainment leaders.

The 20 sponsored delegates included a talented mix of Nigerian film writers, producers, audio-visual technologists, and film business entrepreneurs, representing the strength and diversity of Nigeria’s burgeoning Film and TV industry.

The Nigerian delegation’s engagements at MIPCOM opened up valuable new opportunities; reinforcing Nigeria’s growing presence in the international film and television landscape and highlighting the unique narratives Nigerian creators bring to global audiences.

Ijeoma Onah, the CEO/founder of NIFS, and the co-leader of the Nigerian delegation with Christophe Pecot, Audiovisual Attaché of the French Embassy in Nigeria, said that, “This experience has been transformative for Nigeria’s creative industry, expanding business relationships with the French and global community through this strategic partnership with the French Embassy, and further affirming the role of collaboration in amplifying the reach of Nigerian storytelling on the global stage.”

Speaking further she said, “Indeed we are excited with the level of partnership from the French Embassy in supporting film and TV professionals with a Nigerian Pavilion at the largest global content distribution market MIPCOM Cannes.”

“Through this partnership, our resolve to continue to drive international business for local Nigerian companies has been reinforced and with the Nigerian International Film and TV Summit we remain committed to the huge international revenue opportunities through licensing of local programs because this market and its outcome will definitely elevate and transform the dynamics of international distribution for local companies in Nigeria.”

She expressed gratitude to the French Embassy for collaboration and effective partnership in ensuring that the Nigerian delegation shone like a thousand stars in the Cannes festival firmament. “Thanks to the generous support and partnership of the French Embassy which made this possible. The Nigerian Pavilion became a space of impactful exchange, connecting Nigeria’s industry innovators with international stakeholders.” Our green white green colour was all over the place, proclaiming the beauty and flourish of our country, in the realm of entertainment, creativity, innovation, and technology.”

Christophe Pecot, highlighted the Embassy’s commitment to fostering partnerships within the Nigerian audiovisual sector. “My job is to build and implement cooperation between Nigeria and the French audiovisual industry, which is why we’re here at Cannes for MIPCOM,” Pecot explained. Co-leading a group of about 20 Nigerian companies Pecot underscores the goal of creating international opportunities. “We’re connecting Nigerian creators with global broadcasters, aiming to help them bring their content to audiences worldwide,” he added.

For Colette Otusheso, CEO, Accelerate Group, MIPCOM has provided a rewarding experience in strengthening Nigerian contents’ global reach. “The Nigerian Pavilion has been incredibly supportive,” Otusheso shared. “With a dedicated space for meetings, we’ve been able to explore strategic partnerships with production companies worldwide. It’s been encouraging to see filmmakers, studios, and distributors, actively seeking the kind of content we have,” she noted – reflecting the growing demand for Nigerian storytelling on the world stage.

Ferdinand Ademefe, CEO, Magic Carpet Studios, emphasizes the importance of international collaboration and shared inspiration. “As someone passionate about film and animation, MIPCOM offers us a view of what’s possible globally,” he stated. “From Europe, to Asia, to America, this platform allows us to see the diversity of creative expression and to position Nigeria as an essential part of that global dialogue.”

Over the course of four days, participants engaged in networking, knowledge sharing, and collaborative efforts aimed at pushing Nigerian content to the global forefront. Industry professionals, TV catalogue right holders came together to explore new opportunities and address the challenges facing the industry.

