Maltina announces ‘school games’ 2022 nationwide registration

Following the successes of previous editions, Maltina, a smooth, nourishing malt drink brand of Nigeria Breweries (NB) Plc has announced Monday, February 21 as the commencement date of registrations for Maltina School Games 2022.

As a brand dedicated to sharing happiness and creating unique experiences for its target audience, Maltina says it has continuously delivered on all editions of the Maltina School Games since inception, and the 2022 games will be no exception.

Expanding its reach, Maltina has extended participation to other states within the federation. The participating states include; Lagos, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Plateau, and Kaduna.

Omotunde Adenusi, the portfolio manager of the non-alcoholic drink of NB Plc, speaking on the upcoming games, highlighted Maltina’s vision for child development through healthy nutrition and school sports as the motivation behind the brand’s school games.

“Since the establishment of the Maltina School Games, we have demonstrated our passion and commitment to nurturing growing children and being an integral part of their development.

“For us at Nigerian Breweries, we understand that to make any real impact in any sector, we must begin at the grassroots level. Sport training for children goes beyond sports in itself but also includes the development of related faculties, critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, social skills, persistence, creativity, and self-control. Since school is where children spend the majority of their waking hours, we must work towards recognising and honing the sports inclination of every child.

“We are indeed grateful for the support and reception each edition has received over the years, and we are optimistic for the new champions that will be unveiled at this year’s Maltina School Games,” he stated.

Track and field competitions for participation include 100m, 200m sprints, 400m, 800m, 4×100m relays, long jump, high jump, javelin, and shot put.