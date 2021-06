Determined to empower Nigerians to become business owners and earn good income, LuckyBet Company, a gaming and entertainment brand, has launched the LuckyBet Mobile Agent business initiative. The new initiative, according to the company, was designed to reduce entry barrier to becoming a sports-betting agent and give access to more Nigerians who have less than…

