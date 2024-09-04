London museum appoints Yemi Osinbajo as chairman of advisory board

The Museum of Modern & Contemporary African Art London (MoMCAAL) has appointed former vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, as chairman of the Board of Advisors.

The Advisory Board boasts a wealth of expertise, including Franklin Kilbourn, executive chairman of Strauss & Co., South Africa; Lamon Rutten, board member of Ajlan and Brothers, Saudi Arabia; Olufemi Akinsanya, chairman of First Ally Capital; and Olusegun Andrew, executive chairman of MoMCAAL.

Additionally, Mme Greer, OBE, will provide museum advisory services on the project.

MoMCAAL is a dynamic institution devoted to celebrating the richness of African creativity. It firmly believes in art’s ability to cross boundaries, promote understanding, and spark meaningful conversations.

The vision for the museum was conceived and driven by Olusegun Andrew. MoMCAAL aims to showcase and honour Africa’s diverse artistic expressions, offering a platform for contemporary African artists to present their work in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, video, and installation.

In addition to exhibiting artworks, MoMCAAL hosts workshops, artist residencies, and educational programs designed to engage and inspire visitors of all ages.

The museum is more than just an exhibition space; it is a vibrant hub fostering deeper appreciation and dialogue around African art and culture, encouraging exchanges among artists, scholars, and the community.