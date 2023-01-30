Logistics firm acquires N2.2bn trucks to boost services

Pomegranate Nigeria Limited (PNL), a fast-emerging third-party logistics company has successfully raised N2.2 billion Al-ljarah Sukuk three-year loan through Wealthbridge Capital Partners Limited as it unveiled its newly acquired fleet of trucks to boost services.

According to Wole Elusakin, founder/chief executive officer at PNL, the company started in 2009 with a single borrowed truck, lent to it by a mentor, which today has risen to 200 trailers and still aiming higher.

“We plan on bringing in 500 to 600 trucks to support the industry in the nearest future. PNL aims to be the first self-funded company to achieve breakeven and be recognised as the best customer service provider in Nigeria’s logistics domain.

“We, as a brand, do not believe in making big claims but we are sure that our clients get timely delivery and quick resolution.

Trust is our driving force and we want to stand out in the market by keeping our focus on consumer satisfaction and providing the best services to our clients at large,” Elusakin said.

Since its inception in 2009, PNL has focused on building partnerships with long-term clients and is reinforcing bonds with many historic key accounts and adding visibility to its targets of new accounts at the global scale.

Read also: Squareme launches digital payment solution for young Africans

Elusakin reiterated the company’s commitment to excellent services to the legion of its clientele, having been awarded the 2022 most innovative third-party logistic company in Nigeria by the International Finance Publication (IFP).

He said the company was leaving nothing to chance to be SEDEX compliant in order to be in tandem with the best global standard in the sector as arrangements are now in top gear to move into neighbouring countries such as Togo, Benin-Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameron, and Ghana.

Besides, he added that all hands are on deck to extend hands of fellowship to partners willing to promote professionalism and integrity which are the bedrock of any worthy logistic company.

Elusakin also seized the occasion to express his deep appreciation to its partners in progress, notably: Nunu Diwan, chairman/managing director of Iron and Products Industries Ltd (IPI), Philip Diwan, deputy managing director at IPI, Adrian Fourie, managing director of Perfection Motors Ltd, Ahmed Lawal, managing director at Wealthbridge Capital Ltd, and Bola Azeez, managing director of First Adequate Insurance Brokers Ltd, for their time and support over the years.

Present at the truck unveiling ceremony at the corporate headquarters of FAW Motors in the Ikeja Industrial Area of Lagos was Mohammed Ahmed, general manager of IPI and Umar Musa, sales & marketing manager at IPI, Oreoluwa Anako of Wealthbridge, Bola Azeez, chief executive officer of First Adequate Insurance and a host of other distinguished personalities.

PNL, which works with multi-national companies in Nigeria, has a rich clientele that comprises Nestle Nigeria Plc, Friesland Campina (WAMPCO), Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Limited, 7up Bottling Company Plc, and Betaglass among others.