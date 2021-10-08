Listed companies to hold board meetings in October ahead of Q3 results

From financial services, fast-moving consumer goods, manufacturing to the oil & gas industry, many listed companies in Nigeria have announced their plans to hold a board meeting this October to, among other matters, consider their 2021 third-quarter financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2021.

In line with the listing regulations of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the companies will be observing a closed period until they file their accounts with the industry regulator as required by the provisions of Paragraph 17 (a) & (b), Information Disclosure, NSE’s Rule Book (As amended).

Some of the companies that recently sent a notice to the Lagos Bourse informing the investing public of its meeting date and the closed period include Fidson Healthcare Plc, BUA Cement, Ikeja Hotel, Zenith Bank, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, Okomu Oil Palm, UAC of Nigeria Plc SUNU Assurances Nigeria plc, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Chemical and Allied Products Plc, Ardova PLc and among others.

Below are the closed periods and meeting dates of some of the listed companies.

Fidson Healthcare Plc

Fidson Healthcare Plc is scheduled to hold its 99th board meeting on Thursday, 21st of October 2021. One of the items on the company’s agenda is the consideration and approval of the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended on 30th September 2021.

Accordingly, a closed period to prevent Insiders from trading in the shares of the company has been in force from Friday, the 1st of October 2021 till 24 hours after the accounts are submitted following the Board meeting, the company said in a notice to NGX.

BUA Cement

The Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc is scheduled to meet on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 and the cement makers said it declared that a closed period for trading in the Company’s shares commenced from October 1st, 2021 in respect of the Unaudited Financial Statements for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2021.

“Accordingly, no Director, Manager and other related and interested parties privileged to have sensitive information, which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, and persons connected to them may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company, until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Public,” it said.

Ikeja Hotel

Board meeting of Ikeja Hotel Plc (‘IHPLC’ or ‘the Company’) will be held via teleconferencing on Thursday, October 21, 2021, by 11:00 am to receive and consider among other businesses, the Third Quarter Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2021, the hospitality service provider said.

The Company said it commenced a closed period from Friday, October 1, 2021. “Therefore, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company. This closed period shall be re-opened twenty-four hours after IHPLC’s Third Quarter Financial Statements have been submitted to The Exchange. The general public should please take note,” it explained.

Zenith Bank

The bank announced in a notice that its board of directors are scheduled to meet on Thursday, October 28, 2021, to consider the Groups’ unaudited financial statement for the third quarter of this year.

Closing of trading on the bank’s share commenced on October 1, 2021. It will run until 24 hours after the unaudited financial statement has been released to the public, according to the lender.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

“This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange and by extension, the public that the Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. (BPN) will be meeting on Thursday, October 28, 2021, to amongst other matters, consider the Company’s 2021 Quarter 3 Unaudited Financial Statements (Accounts) for the period ended 30 September 2021,” the painter maker said.

Accordingly, it said the ‘Closed Period’ is being observed from Friday, October 1, 2021, until the Accounts are filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group.

UAC of Nigeria Plc

The Board of Directors of UAC of Nigeria PLC (the Company) is scheduled to meet on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 to consider and approve the Company’s Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2021 (Q3 2021 UFS).

“Accordingly, in compliance with Rule 17.18 of Nigerian Exchange Limited, as amended, UAC of Nigeria PLC had declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants, and any other persons with insider information and their connected persons, from Friday, October 1 st, 2021, until 24 hours after the Q3 2021 UFS have been announced to the market,” it said.

Ardova Plc

Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of The Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) for quoted companies, Ardova Plc (the Company) hereby announces the commencement of a closed period for the trading of the Company’s shares, the company said.

The Company notified the investing public through a notice to the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 28th October 2021 to consider the Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter ended 30th September 2021.

“Consequently, the closed period commences from Friday 1st October 2021 until Friday, 29th October 2021 or 24 hours after filing of the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2021 whichever is earlier.”