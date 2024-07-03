LIRS, DKK Nigeria partner to empower students with tax education

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has partnered with DKK Nigeria to launch a debate competition aimed at educating children on the importance of paying taxes.

In a statement, the organiser revealed that the competition held in Lagos featured the maiden edition of the “Tax Trybe” initiative, designed to instil a tax culture in secondary school students.

Bukola Thomas, chief operating officer of DKK Nigeria, emphasised the importance of the program, noting that it seeks to educate young children on tax matters and raise awareness among youths.

“This is the maiden edition of our Tax Trybe, where we use a debate to address tax issues. We wanted something that would help young children get educated on tax and be interested,” she said.

Thomas expressed hopes for expansion, aiming to increase the number of participating schools from 20 to 60 by next year and eventually extend the program to other cities.

The statement further disclosed that the competition saw 12 schools out of the initial 20 participating, with plans for future growth and wider reach.

Thomas highlighted the broader goal of the program: raising socially aware and responsible adults. “We think that a lot of us might have given them a wrong impression. We are trying to make Lagos start to own responsibilities within Nigeria,” she added.

Folashade Coker, Director of Informal Sector and Special Duties at LIRS, said “I am very impressed with what Tax Trybe is doing because we have to catch these children early. We want to ensure that as they grow up, they must inculcate those characters and habits,” Coker said.

The debate competition concluded with Ishola Damilola from Majidun Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu, emerging as the winner, the statement revealed.

“Other winners included Lagos Senior College and Wesley Girls Senior Secondary School, which secured the first and second runners-up positions, respectively,” it disclosed.