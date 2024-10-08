LIRS deploys tech, advocacy to widen tax net – Subair

Ayodele-Subair, Executive Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service

Ayodele Subair, the executive chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), said the agency is leveraging and deploying advocacy to widen the tax net and get more Lagosians to fulfill their civic responsibilities.

“So, we have a lot of ideas and innovations that we apply because nobody wants to pay tax in any part of the world. Nigeria is not different from the other parts of the world. So, we spend a lot of time in advocacy because we realise that a lot of our citizens don’t avail themselves with all the various laws and procedures,” Subair said over the weekend at The Peak Performer Festival (TPP Fest) award and dinner.

According to him, payment of taxes is part of a social contract between the government and citizens. He said that payment of taxes helps the government to provide efficient infrastructure and qualitative social services. “Yes, we know it’s very important for us to add our own little bit towards the development of our society.”

The LIRS was recognised as the ‘most outstanding revenue collection agency of the year’ in five distinctive categories. The agency won the most outstanding performance as women-friendly revenue collection, most outstanding performance in public engagement among others.

Abiola Salami, principal strategist, CHAMP Global Leadership Consultancy and convener, The Peak Performer Festival (TPP Fest), said the award was instituted to peak performing organisations and individuals.

According to him, TPP Fest focuses on deepening insights to help individuals and organisations thrive and succeed. “And the high point of the Peak Performer is the Legacy Awards and the Corporate Awards where we seek out legacy founders and we celebrate them,” Salami said.

He disclosed further that the awards were created specifically to appreciate those who are doing well, celebrate and empower them. He said it will also enlighten people to make better decisions. “And over time we’ve been doing this; we’re seeing the revenue of organisations grow.”

Other individuals and organisations recognised include Demola Aladekomo, founder and chairman of Chams Plc., and Biodun Shobanjo, founder of Insight Communications who won the legacy awards.

In the corporate category, Lotus Bank was recognised as the Peak Performing Non-Interest Bank, while LAPO MFB was awarded the Peak Performing microfinance bank. In the insurance sector, Leadway Assurance was awarded the Peak Performing insurance company of the year.

