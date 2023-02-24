Linkage Assurance offers consumer value support for broker partners

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc has announced value support services that would enable its broker partners deliver efficient services to numerous customers across Nigeria.

According to a statement seen by BusinessDay, Linkage in this move is unveiling digital service solutions and platforms that will enable broker partners reach a population of uninsured Nigerians.

In this vein, Linkage Assurance Plc will be hosting over 300 Insurance Brokers at the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) bi-monthly Members Evening.

The company would leverage the opportunity of the Council’s bi-monthly program to break new ground in its relationship with Brokers.

The event which is scheduled to hold at the Insurance Brokers’ House, 58 Moleye Street, Alagomeji, Yaba Lagos on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, would be a hybrid of both virtual and physical and would be held simultaneously via zoom platform.

The event promises to be another exciting, refreshing, and interactive session as Linkage Assurance Plc, the sole sponsor would be updating members with Linkage Assurance’s unique retail product offerings tailored specifically to meet dynamic clients’ needs.

Read also: Brains & Hammers partners Kano to fight drug dealers

Daniel Braie, managing director/CEO, of Linkage Assurance, described the opportunity as timely and with great potential that would culminate in a better business relationship with Insurance Brokers that control the largest chunk of Insurance Business in Nigeria.

Braie noted that the hosting of Brokers forum would create an opportunity for the Company to discuss matters pertinent to the advancement of the Insurance Industry, most especially, at this crucial time.

According to him, Linkage Assurance Plc was incorporated on 26th March 1991 and was licensed to cover and transact non-life insurance businesses on 7th October 1993.

“Linkage, a leading insurance service provider in Nigeria with a reputation for prompt and accurate service delivery, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, has repositioned itself in the insurance industry, to provide Insurance solutions with a highly motivated and professional team, applying the state-of-the-art technology”.

“Through our alliance with reputable financial situations and growing investment in human capital and information technology, we maintain the professional requirement of a global reputable insurance company, he noted.

“With a total shareholders fund of over N26 billion, and still growing. We have developed high competence in investment management, having grown our investment portfolio to over N31 billion as at October 2022,” Braie said.

“Our increasingly steady participation in fixed income, equity and debt instruments in both capital and money markets has produced returns resulting in an appreciable increase in our investment portfolio.”

Augusto & Co, a top rating agency has rated Linkage Assurance Plc in the “A” status category. This rating confirms that the company has a satisfactory condition and adequate capacity to meet claims obligations as well as a stable outlook.

According to the agency, the rating assigned to linkage assurance Plc reflects good capitalization, investment return and strong liquidity profile. Linkage Assurance Plc a general business insurer, plays very well also in the 0il & Gas and Motor insurance market spaces of the industry.