LG rolls out products to enhance business performance

LG Electronics last weekend held a conference of Real Estate developers, consultants and hoteliers, which featured the exhibition of the best of technological innovation in commercial washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and stylers.

The exclusive Home Appliances Conference was to introduce its key stakeholders to the world of possibilities and creativity that its business solutions can provide.

Brian Kang, general manager of, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, said that the product display was to enable its partners learn more about LG’s business solutions and also reaffirm its commitment to providing commercial products that help individuals and businesses perform better.

“LG Business offers tailor-made solutions for hotels, restaurants, offices, and more, keeping them comfortable, secure and stylish. We offer a wide range of products, including commercial washing machines, dryers, stylers and other tailored solutions for different vertical markets.

“We are developing key partnerships across industries to ensure our products provide their ever-changing business needs. Our products are all backed by excellent warranty and service plans because your business is as important to us as it is to you,” he said.

LG, with its long history of home appliance innovation, has for years been developing technologies to get clothes and dishes cleaner while at the same time relying less on chemical detergents.

Kang further said that LG engineers were the first in the industry to accomplish this with great success.

“So successful, in fact that LG holds a number of patents related to the implementation of steam in its products that benefit consumers with cleaner dishes and fresher clothes,” he said.

According to him, “LG uses powerful and natural steam to remove bacteria and germs requiring less detergents that pollute our wastewater systems. High-temperature TrueSteam is created by boiling water directly in the LG dishwasher, Styler and dryer. TrueSteam is hot enough to penetrate dirt, grime and grease to remove stains you can see and germs you can’t.

“Designed with the latest LG technology, our range of commercial laundry machines will give your clients quality clean clothes and leave them feeling fresher than ever.”

On display was the LG Styler, Black Tinted Mirror Glass Door, which won the CES 2019 Innovation Award.

LG Styler, Black Tinted Mirror Glass Door combines smart features integrated into a wardrobe appliance form factor designed to steam clean over 99.9 percent of the germs and bacteria found in clothing for hygienic upkeep between washes.

With LG’s patented TrueSteam technology, the Styler can effectively prolong the life of not only clothes but a whole variety of household items.

“TrueSteam is also employed in LG Styler to reduce the presence of allergens and germs in clothes, bedding, sportswear — even children’s plush toys. In fact, LG Styler has earned asthma and allergy-friendly certification from the respected Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) for its superior performance in ridding fabrics of allergens.

“Likewise, TrueSteam technology in LG’s dishwasher generates and emits pure steam to ensure hygienic cleaning and anti-bacterial disinfection of plates, utensils and glassware, eliminating any dangers of foodborne illnesses,” Kang further said.