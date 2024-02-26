Learn Africa unveils AI-enabled app to remove barriers in education

Learn Africa Plc, a learning resource company, has launched its online AI-enabled mobile app aimed at breaking barriers to learning and empowering learners to take control of their education, and offers access to many resources.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Bala Hassan, managing director at Learn Africa, said the mobile app represents more than just a technological advancement, but an innovation meant to revolutionise how to teach and learn.

“Today, we are proud to introduce the Learn Africa Online app, a transformative platform that brings learning to the palm of your hand. This app represents more than just a technological advancement; it embodies our dedication to accessibility, innovation, and excellence in education.

“With features designed to enhance the learning experience, including access to all our books, assessment questions, and examination materials, the Learn Africa Online app is set to revolutionise how we learn and teach,” he said.

He further explained that the benefits of the app extend beyond convenience and functionality.

“By harnessing the power of technology, we are breaking down barriers to education and expanding access to learning opportunities for all. Whether you are a student striving for academic excellence, an educator seeking to inspire minds, or a lifelong learner on a quest for knowledge, the Learn Africa app is your gateway to limitless possibilities,” he noted.

The managing director ascribed the success of the transformative innovation and groundbreaking development to the remarkable history of Learn Africa, formerly known as Longman Nigeria Plc.

“For over 60 years, we have been at the forefront of educational publishing across the country, offering a wide range of books that cater to the needs of learners at all levels.