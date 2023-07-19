Leadway led consortium pays N535m group life claims to police beneficiaries

Leadway Assurance Company Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading insurers, has, in consortium with other leading insurance companies – Sanlam Insurance, Mutual Benefits and LASACO, successfully disbursed the sum of N535 million in Group Life Insurance claims to 68 beneficiary members of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

In a ceremony at the Force’s Headquarters in Abuja, the consortium reiterated that the claims payment validates the benefits of procuring insurance policies for Nigerians, especially those whose noble profession consistently puts them in harm’s way.

Commenting at the ceremony that heralded the distribution of the claims to 68 beneficiary families of the deceased officers and those injured or rendered disabled in the line of duty, Olukayode Egbetokun, acting Inspector General of Police, reiterated his belief that human life is valuable and would hence prioritise the wellbeing of all officers and men of the Force.

He stressed that his leadership would “promptly fulfil the obligation of providing insurance and other benefits to all Police personnel, who have sacrificed immensely for our beloved country by providing comprehensive welfare support aimed at creating an environment where every officer feels valued, protected, and motivated to give their best in service to our nation.”

Read also: More banks use tech to unsettle black-market forex business

He saluted the deceased and injured officers for their valour, unwavering dedication, and display of heroism during their service. He also commended Leadway and the consortium of insurers for their professionalism and commitment to promptly settling the claims.

Also commenting, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, MD/CEO of Leadway Assurance, who represented the consortium, said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the departed officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. As an organisation, we are fully committed to fulfilling our promise of providing financial security to our policyholders. This prompt claim payout to our heroes further demonstrates the benefits of insurance and our unwavering dedication to supporting the families left behind.

“This consortium is proud to be at the vanguard of protecting the financial well-being of the personnel of the Force and their families. We believe in the importance of honouring our obligations promptly and stand as beacons of trust for the insurance industry as an assured partner in safeguarding the wealth and wellbeing of Nigerians.”

Hassan-Odukale further emphasised the importance of Group Life Insurance as a safety net for Nigerians putting in the work, especially those who stay awake to guarantee the citizens’ peace of mind, no matter the risk to their lives.

“Group Life Insurance plays a crucial role in protecting the financial well-being of families when they face the loss of a loved one or are no longer able to cater to their loved ones or families as a result of death or fatal injuries. Our hearts and prayers go to our heroes, and we hope this payment will provide comfort and fortitude to the families as they navigate the future”, he added.

Leadway Assurance is a leading provider of insurance solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to individuals and businesses. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, Leadway Assurance has established itself as a trusted and reliable partner for all insurance needs.