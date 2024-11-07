Leadway Assurance emerges ‘Insurance Company of the Year’ at BAFI Awards

One of Nigeria’s leading insurance service providers, Leadway Assurance, has reaffirmed its leadership position in the industry as it emerged as the ‘Insurance Company of the Year’ at the prestigious 2024 Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. This recognition celebrates Leadway’s service, innovation, and enduring commitment to redefining insurance in Nigeria.

The BAFI Awards, now in its 12th year, is known as the most rigorous and transparent award programme in Nigeria’s financial industry. It celebrates innovation, value creation, and the highest standards of excellence among financial institutions.

The leading insurer’s win in this year’s category is a testament to its continuous strides in driving market leadership by reshaping its customer experiences through advanced digital solutions, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach.

Gboyega Lesi, managing director of Leadway Assurance, spoke about the importance of the award: “At Leadway, our mission has always been to be the most dependable and steadfast partner in times of need. Receiving the ‘Insurance Company of the Year’ award is a tremendous honour, affirming the values driving our commitment daily. Insurance is more than just a protective measure; it’s an enabler of dreams and aspirations. This recognition strengthens our resolve to make insurance accessible to every Nigerian, offering solutions that evolve with their needs.”

Lesi continued, “Our commitment to innovation has been instrumental in broadening insurance access through digital platforms and strategic partnerships, facilitating seamless risk management for large-scale underwritings. Equally, we have earned enduring loyalty by consistently honouring our claims commitments with promptness and integrity, upholding our clients’ unflinching trust in us.”

“As we look to the future, we will continue to set the standard, challenge expectations, and provide unmatched services that transform the place of insurance in Nigeria. We aim to rewrite the narrative and create an industry where insurance is more accessible, trusted, and seen as a catalyst for growth and financial recovery in daunting times,” Gboyega concluded.

This recognition highlights Leadway Assurance’s dedication to unmatched service delivery, as exemplified by its industry’s excellence in claims payout, backed by an increasing year-on-year industry-leading payout for eight consecutive years.

As Insurance Company of the Year, Leadway Assurance reinforces its commitment to shaping Nigeria’s more inclusive and resilient insurance culture. The organisation is setting the stage for a future where every Nigerian can confidently rely on insurance as a trusted partner in their life journey.

