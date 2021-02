The Leading Edge Consulting Group has announced the appointment of Franklin Ngwu and Cynthia Eguridu as members of its Advisory Board. These appointments which have the endorsement of Christopher Kolade, CFR, the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the firm, have already taken effect, according to Ije Jidenma, the Founder and CEO of the Group….

