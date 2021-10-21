LCCI to boost Pan-African trade through Africa Hall at 35th LITF

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to hold the 35th edition of its annual Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) from the 5th to 14th of November at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Gabriel Idahosa, Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, disclosed at a press conference in Lagos where he said that the 2021 Trade Fair themed ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’ will host over 200,000 visitors and about 1,500 exhibitors from 16 countries with an exhibition space of 28,000 square metres.

He also mentioned that the LCCI has plans to host African businessmen and women in the ‘Africa Hall’ this year as part of the numerous activities to promote intra-African trade.

“The objective of the hall is to bring exhibitors from all African countries under the same umbrella to showcase their goods, services, arts, crafts, regulatory services and particularly to promote Intra-Africa trade, We believe that Africans must grow trade and investment among themselves to give full activation to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)” he said.

He added that there will be an Africa Special Day at the Fair this year which investment and trade promotion agencies of some African countries have shown interest in.

He listed some of the premium partners at the 2021 LITF to include the Bank of Industry (BoI), TGI DISTRI; a health and safety partner, FEDAN Investment Limited, Lifemate furniture, among others.

Idahosa said that the event will be held with maximum security, uninterrupted power supply, sustained automation of bookings, proper media coverage, improved exhibition service centre and proper traffic management.