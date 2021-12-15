LBS holds symposium on sustainable development among businesses

In a bid to promote sustainable development goals among individuals and businesses, the Lagos Business School has held its 2021 edition of its annual International Sustainability Conference (ISC).

The conference themed maximizing global trade for sustainable development was held on the 2nd and 3rd of December 2021 virtually with 100 participants from various sectors, companies, and different parts of the world.

Speaking at the conference, Chris Ogbechie Professor of Strategic Management and Dean, Lagos Business School said sustainability has become more strategic for organizations because it is a big driver for innovation.

“We must set the standard for addressing important challenges that impact us now and will inevitably affect our future, as we witness the gradual but steady global shift to other forms of national income for economic survival and sustainability, we must investigate and harness these new prospects to remain relevant on the global scene,” he said.

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in her address explained how non-state actors have key roles to play in exploring the potential of global trade towards the realization of the 2030 agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Orelope-Adefulire added that the government is aware that the SDG cannot be achieved with standalone policies and programs, hence they must be carefully and scientifically integrated into the country’s national and sub-national medium and long term development policies and plans.

Speaking of tools to achieve sustainable growth, she highlighted trade, noting that global and regional trade can positively impact an economy as well as individuals.

“Evidence has shown how trade can be a powerful source of social and economic transformation with the SDG Framework, international trade is singled out as a key policy instrument that will contribute to the achievement of other SDGs,” she said.

She affirmed that the government was willing to achieve the development agendas and called for collaboration from non-state actors and the private sector in order to accelerate anticipated sustainable development for the country.

“State and non-state actors must work together as partners to strengthen our collaboration, especially with the private sector because they play a crucial role in resource mobilisation, accelerate efforts by the government to create a better world,” she added.

The SSA also commended the LBS for its commitment to advancing sustainable development through responsible business practices in line with the transformative promise of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Oreva Atanya, Lead Facilitator and Manager, LBS Sustainability Centre stated that the organization is committed to supporting individuals and businesses who are willing to participate in achieving sustainable growth and development across board.

Atanya also revealed that LBS in conjunction with the Ford Foundation is set to launch the Innocent Chukwuma Social Impact Chair & Fellowship (ICSICF), an endowment initiative designed to support youths in Nigeria.

The initiative will be funded with a $1million grant from the Ford Foundation which will be delivered by the LBS Sustainability Centre.

The Fellowship will focus on Management (Social Innovation, Social Entrepreneurship, and Nonprofits); Public Policy and Governance (Policing, security sector reforms, and criminal justice administration); Impact Investing and International Development.