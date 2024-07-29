Lawal retires as MD of NPF Microfinance Bank after 10 years

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc has announced the retirement of Akinwunmi Lawal after 10 years (2014-2024) of serving on the board as a managing director.

According to a statement, he was appointed in June 2014 and retired on July 21, 2024, after attaining the retirement age of 60 years.

Lawal has over thirty years of quality banking experience having previously worked with FSB International Bank Plc. (1987-1993) and United Commercial Bank (1993 -1994).

He joined NPF Microfinance Bank Plc over 4 years ago and has served the Bank in various capacities such as Head of Accounts, Head of Abuja Liaison Office, Head of Treasury, Head of Financial Control, and Head of Enterprise Risk Management before retiring.

The board has appointed Habeeb Yusuf as the new managing director of the board after the approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), effective July 22, 2024.

He is a graduate of Banking & Finance from Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin (1995). He is an Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) associate and a CBN-certified microfinance banker. He is also an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

The new MD joined the service of the Bank in 1998 as an assistant officer and rose through the ranks. He was the branch manager of the Abuja main branch, and Kano Branch, and head of the administration department at various times before being appointed regional head of the north.

“Habeeb has a proven record of positive executive leadership and value delivery performance. He is a team player with exceptional proven qualities as a result-oriented leader. He has an extensive knowledge of the African banking landscape, which makes him suited to steer the growth of the leading microfinance bank in the sub-sector of the banking industry,” the statement said.

NPF Microfinance Bank (formerly NPF Community Bank Ltd) was incorporated on 19th May 1993 as a Limited Liability Company under the Companies and Allied Matters Act Cap C20LFN 2014.

The Bank provides Banking services to both Serving and Retired Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force, its ancillary institutions, and the general public.