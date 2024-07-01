LASACO Assurance pays death benefits of deceased Local Government, SUBEB Staff

Lasaco Assurance Plc has disbursed N353 million to 128 beneficiaries as insurance benefit of deceased Local Government staff and employees of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Government demonstrated its commitment to the well-being of local government staff in collaboration with Lasaco Assurance Plc.

Bolaji Kayode Robert, the state commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development saidduring the cheque presentation to beneficiaries held at the ministry’s conference room in Alausa-Ikeja highlighted the government’s efforts to prioritise the welfare of its workforce.

He mentioned that over the past year, the ministry disbursed N391 million to 264 beneficiaries of Local Government staff and SUBEB, demonstrating the government’s consistent commitment.

Kikelomo Bolarinwa, permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to the well-being of the staff and their families.

She also commended Lasaco Assurance Plc and Haggai Insurance Brokers for their accountability and diligent efforts in ensuring the seamless distribution of the insurance benefits to the beneficiaries.

Bolarinwa urged beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously in honor of the deceased. In support, Matilda Mnakwe, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude for the support and assured that the funds would be used wisely.

Razzaq Abiodun, managing director of Lasaco Assurance Plc, commended the government for its continuous payment of insurance benefits to its employees, emphasizing that Lasaco Assurance remains committed to providing financial security and peace of mind to its customers.

Lasaco Assurance Plc, an insurance provider in Nigeria, was recognised for its significant role and due diligence in presenting the insurance benefits, alongside Haggai Insurance Brokers.

The company reaffirms its promise to support the Lagos State Government in its efforts to provide for the well-being of the staff. Lasaco Assurance stands ready to continue its partnership with the government and other stakeholders in delivering exceptional insurance services to the people of Lagos State.