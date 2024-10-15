Lasaco Assurance gets strong GCR financial rating

Lasaco Assurance Plc, a prominent player in the Nigerian insurance sector, has once again received a reaffirmation of its A (NG) rating and ‘stable’ outlook from Global Credit Rating (GCR), underlining its robust financial position and resilience.

This recognition comes at a time when the company has continued to navigate economic challenges with unwavering strength.

The report by GCR has accentuated Lasaco Assurance Plc’s strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and ample liquidity, highlighting its ability to withstand market volatility and maintain financial stability. The company’s ability is not only to endure but thrive in the midst of economic uncertainties and solidifies its reputation as a reliable insurance provider in Nigeria.

While the GCR report identifies areas for strategic focus, such as modest competitive position and underwriting losses, the company is actively addressing these as part of its long-term growth strategy. By proactively focusing on these areas, Lasaco Assurance Plc is positioning itself for sustained success and further strengthening its position in the market

Looking forward, Lasaco Assurance Plc is poised for even greater financial strength, with a finalized capital injection expected to bolster its capabilities further. This injection will undoubtedly enhance the company’s ability to continue delivering top-tier insurance services and meet its obligations.

This reaffirmation by GCR serves as a testament to Lasaco Assurance Plc’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its pivotal role as a leading force in the Nigerian insurance landscape. With a steadfast focus on delivering top-tier insurance services, the company remains committed to prioritizing the needs of its stakeholders, including customers, staff, investors, and the broader public.

Share