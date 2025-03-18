Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) have moved to quell tensions over the destruction of legitimate advertising infrastructure in the Lekki area of the state, assuring business owners of protection of their rights.

“The law will take its course,” stated Atinuke da-Silva-Osadjere, head of corporate communications and strategy at LASAA, in a statement released at the weekend. The Agency’s actions come in the wake of vehement objections from the Lekki Peninsula Residents Association (LERA), who had reportedly taken matters into their own hands, citing aesthetic concerns.

The incident, which saw legally placed advertisements torn down, has ignited a broader debate about the balance between community aesthetics and commercial rights in the fast growing Lagos economy.

The Agency, keen to project an image of robust regulatory oversight, reiterated its commitment to “protecting the rights of businesses and ensuring that all advertising activities comply with established regulations.”

This stance is crucial for fostering investor confidence in Lagos, a city increasingly reliant on private sector dynamism. “We recognise the vital role that outdoor advertising plays in promoting local businesses and enhancing community engagement,” da-Silva-Osadjere added, highlighting the economic significance of the sector.

They have made arrests of individuals responsible for the “audacious removal and willful destruction” of street lamp pole advertisements along Admiralty Way, a key thoroughfare.

In this action, LASAA demonstrates its commitment to protecting business rights and maintaining order in the State’s advertising sphere. The Agency’s swift response aims to deter future acts of vandalism and ensure that legitimate businesses can operate without fear of illegal interference.

By addressing these incidents promptly, LASAA reinforces its role in safeguarding the rights of advertisers and maintaining a safe and regulated environment for outdoor advertising.

In a bid to mitigate future conflicts, LASAA is advocating for a “collaborative approach” with community organisations, emphasising the importance of “dialogue and understanding” regarding regulatory guidelines. This outreach strategy suggests a recognition of the need for nuanced engagement with local stakeholders, rather than purely punitive measures.

The Agency’s actions serve as a potent reminder of its mandate to “manage, regulate and control” the signage and outdoor advertising environment in Lagos State. This includes all forms of signage and outdoor branding opportunities. The Agency’s vigilance, they claim, is crucial to ensuring a “thriving economy” in the State.

The prompt apprehension of the alleged perpetrators and the firm restatement of LASAA’s regulatory powers are designed to send a clear message: unauthorised actions that undermine established advertising regulations will not be tolerated. This incident, while localised, has wider implications for the perceived stability of the commercial landscape in Lagos.

“As LASAA continues to address regulatory challenges, it appreciates the public’s support and cooperation. The Agency remains open to inquiries and can be contacted through its Corporate Communications and Strategy Department.”

