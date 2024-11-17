LASAA launches Y2025 mobile advert permit

L-R: The Director of Finance and Accounts, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Adebola Odubore; Head of Billing and Revenue, Siraj Bello; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on LASAA, Kunle Dabiri; Omolumen Blessing; Musa Mariam; both officials of LASAA: Managing Director, LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu; Head of Mobile Advert, Buky Ayodele and the Head of Operations & Innovations, Adegbolahan Dixon during the launch of Y2025 Mobile Advert Permit at the Agency in Lagos, recently.

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has launched its 2025 Mobile Advert Permit, featuring a QR Code secured by encryption for all branded vehicles operating within the State.

Speaking at the QR Code launch held on Thursday, 14 November, 2024, the Managing Director/CEO, of the Agency, Fatiu Akiolu stated that the Mobile Advert Permit will be issued to owners/users of branded vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, buses, pick-ups, trucks, trailers, and others.

Akiolu further explained the purpose of the launch, which is conducted at the end of each bill year, as an avenue to remind users whose permit will expire of the need to renew for the coming year and also encourage new owners of branded vehicles to comply with registration demands.

He reiterated that this permit is valid for one (1) year, that is, January to December, and it is renewable on a yearly basis. “If a user fails to obtain the Mobile Advert Permit and is caught at any point during the year, he will still be required to pay for the full year, and also pay a fine for non-compliance. This serves as a reminder to everyone and companies to ensure they register for their Mobile Advert Permit,” he added.

Users can apply for the new Mobile Advert Permit by registering through our website: www.lasaa.lg.gov.ng or visiting any of LASAA’s branch offices across the State. Akiolu elaborated that through the online platform, having downloaded our LASAA Mobile App, users can simply scan their vehicle’s plate number to verify their registration without needing to print any documents; thanks to innovations integrated into the refreshed website launched last year.

Also speaking, Olubukonla Ayodele, Deputy General Manager and Head, Mobile Advert Department of the Agency, added that the updated website now provides an online platform where users can make payments via PayStack.

She said that once a user’s permit is approved, a QR code will be sent to the valid registered email address supplied during the online registration. With the new system, customers will have access to a dashboard containing their details, thereby allowing them to manage subsequent registrations and make payments online for as many vehicles as they want.

Ayodele assured that, upon completion of the registration process, confirmation will be sent directly to the customer’s email. She added that customers need to provide valid email addresses and corporate details to ensure their applications are processed efficiently before payment.

She encouraged customers to attach photos of the vehicles they are registering to indicate the type of branding being applied for. The vehicle’s plate number is crucial in this process as it serves as identification for generating the QR code.

To facilitate seamless registration, she urged existing and potential users of the Mobile Advert Permit to install the LASAA User Application following the prompt from the website and also download the LASAA Mobile App from the Apple Store or Google Play Store to verify their registered plate numbers.

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) is the regulatory body responsible for the control and management of outdoor advertising and signage displays in Lagos State. In its commitment to excellence, the Agency plays a crucial role in shaping the visual landscape of Lagos through effective regulation and innovative solutions.

